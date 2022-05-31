J&K: Two terrorists, including one involved with civilian killing, gunned down in Awantipora encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter

Two terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir early on Tuesday. According to the details, the gunfight was reported from the Rajpora area of Awantipora.

Confirming the killings, the Jammu and Kashmir police said two terrorists were neutralised and arms were recovered.

"Two terrorists were neutralized in the encounter. Incriminating materials including two AK 47 rifles recovered," the Kashmir Zone Police said.

The slain terrorists were identified as Shahid Rather of Tral and Umar Yousuf of Shopian, they said.

Besides other terror crimes, terrorist Shahid was involved in the killing of a woman and a govt employee in Tral, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Terrorists killed in Pulwama

The development comes a day after two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter started at Gundipora in Pulwama on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation to track terrorists in the area.

Two ultras were killed in the gunbattle.

Security forces recovered two AK rifles and other incriminating material from the scene of the encounter.

(With inputs from ANI)

