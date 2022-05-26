J&K: 3 terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in Kupwara; infiltration attempt foiled

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

Three terrorists were killed following an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The gunfight was reported from the Kupwara district.

Commenting on the killing, Jammu and Kashmir police today said the encounter had begun after specific inputs were received regarding an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Kupwara's Jumagund village.

The three slain terrorists were affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In a statement, IGP Kashmir said, "All three terrorists were neutralized, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered."

This comes a day after three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists shot dead a woman TV artist and injured her minor nephew at her home in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The incident took place in the Hashoora Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district. The woman was identified as Amreen Bhat and her nephew as Farhan Zubair (10).

Political parties condemned the "dastardly" attack and said there can be no justification for targeting innocents.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists had fired at the woman, Amreen Bhat, at her home.

(With inputs from agencies)

