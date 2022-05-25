J&K: Three Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, cop martyred

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Three Pakistani terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, cop martyred

Three Pakistani terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. One Jammu and Kashmir Police cop was also martyred in the gunbattle.

According to police, based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists at Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of Baramulla, security forces launched a cordon and search operation. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces. In retaliation, three terrorists were killed.

"Three Pakistani terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained martyrdom in this chance encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," IGP Kashmir tweeted.

Police said that the entire area has been cordoned off and a combing and search operation is currently underway.

