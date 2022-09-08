Karnataka govt bus conductor kicks, slaps commuter for being drunk | Caught on cam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The incident occurred in Puttur of Dakshin Kannada district. Sources said that the conductor faced immediate suspension for the incident.

In a horrific incident, a Karnataka government bus conductor on Thursday was caught on camera kicking and slapping a commuter. The reason for his inhumane action was that the commuter was drunk.

In the video, the conductor is seen with the passenger at the door of the state transport bus. He then pushes the traveller out of the bus, to which the latter is reluctant. The conductor then kicks the man out of the bus and leaves him lying on the road.

While passengers on the bus are seen stunned, nobody comes to the passenger's rescue. The bus then takes off.

The incident occurred in Puttur of Dakshin Kannada district. Sources said that the conductor faced immediate suspension for the incident.

Rains wreak havoc in Karnataka

Meanwhile, like the state capital Bengaluru, torrential rains have caused havoc in different parts of Karnataka, with overflowing rivulets and floods affecting normal life, and causing damage to life and properties.

Acres of agricultural land, a number of houses, several bridges, and kilometres of roads are either washed away or inundated by flood water in several parts of north and south interior Karnataka.

There are reports about a farmer in Bagalkote district being washed away in the flooded Malaprabha river and a woman losing her life due to a wall collapse in Ballari district.

Livestock deaths have also been reported in several areas.

