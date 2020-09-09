Kangana in HC seeking stay on Bandra office demolition; leaders call BMC act 'vendetta'

Image Source : KANGANA RANAUT TEAM Kangana Ranaut approaches HC seeking stay on Bandra office demolition

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer on Wednesday filed a plea in the High Court against the demolition drive by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the actor's property. The court will hear the matter at 12:30 PM today. "No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as "Stop Work Notice" is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position," a statement by Kangana's lawyer read.

Meanwhile, several leaders have termed the BMC act of demolishing Kangana's Bandra office as a 'vendetta'.

Subramanian Swamy - "Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle,"

Sonam Mahajan - "Did BMC magically figure out Kangana Ranaut’s alleged illegal construction overnight or it always knew about it but waited for the right time? In either case, BMC has a lot to answer."

Did BMC magically figure out Kangana Ranaut’s alleged illegal construction overnight or it always knew about it but waited for the right time?



The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday began demolishing "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The actor meanwhile has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

Trouble has mounted for Kangana as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday said the police will probe allegations that she took drugs, while alterations made at her bungalow came under the civic body's scanner.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BMC had filed a 'caveat' in a local court, saying it should be heard first if Ranaut challenges a stop-work notice issued to her.

