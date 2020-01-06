Students, teachers beaten, JNU VC says 'top priority to protect academic interest'

Image Source : ANI JNU VC appeals to students to maintain peace

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday appealed to all students to maintain peace, saying top priority of varsity is to protect the academic interests of students. The appeal came a day after masked men indulged in violence in the JNU campus.

"Would like to appeal to all students to maintain peace. The University stands by all students to facilitate their pursuit of academic activities. We will ensure that their winter semester registration will take place without any hindrance. They need not fear about their process," he said in a statement.

"The top priority of the University is to protect the academic interests of our students," Kumar said.

The origin of the present situation in JNU lies in some agitating students turning violent and obstructing the academic activities of a large number of non-protesting students, the statement released by JNU VC said.

The protesting students damaged the University communication servers to disrupt the winter semester registration, it said.

"They prevented thousands of students from doing their winter registration. Their intent is clearly aimed at disrupting the functioning of the University.

This is simply hooliganism and against the ethos of JNU. No such person will be spared and appropriate action will be taken," he added.

JNU administration will use all possible means to protect the safety and security of our students, Kumar said.

"We all need to stand by together to protect the interests of genuine students. The University should not be held to ransom by some agitators who have no respect for the fundamental rights of law-abiding students," he added.

Also Read: Owaisi expresses solidarity with "brave students of JNU"