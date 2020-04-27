Jharkhand govt to not implement central guidelines on opening of shops

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government will not adhere to the Centre's guidelines as far as opening shops is concerned. "We've decided not to implement the Central guidelines on the opening of shops, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand. No shops will open in any areas of the State until May 3. However, shops that were earlier allowed to open will remain functional," Soren said while addressing the media.

The state saw highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases after 15 people tested positive on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has now gone up to 82. Of the 15 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 are from Ranchi and two from Garhwa.

Meanwhile, The number of reported coronavirus cases in India rose to 28,380 on Monday, an increase of 1,436 from Sunday evening, whereas the death toll has increased to 886, up from 826 in one day, according to data released by the health ministry.

