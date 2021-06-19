Saturday, June 19, 2021
     
J&K: Three terror associates arrested in Baramulla's Uri

The arrested were identified as Sharafat Khan, Sajad Ahmad Shah, and Shahhid Ahmad Rather. The police claimed to have recovered two pistols, two magazines, five Chinese hand grenades, and a cash of Rs 3 lakh

New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2021 12:37 IST
Image Source : FILE

Three terror associates have been arrested on Saturday in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. According to police, the joint teams of Army's RR, 53 BN CRPF, SOG arrested the terror associates with arms and ammunition, as reported by news agency ANI

Following interrogation, the arrested were identified as Sharafat Khan, Sajad Ahmad Shah, and Shahhid Ahmad Rather. The police claimed to have recovered two pistols, two magazines, five Chinese hand grenades, and a cash of Rs 3 lakh. 

- It's a breaking story. More details awaited

