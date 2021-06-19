J&K: Three terror associates arrested in Baramulla's Uri

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The arrested were identified as Sharafat Khan, Sajad Ahmad Shah, and Shahhid Ahmad Rather

Three terror associates have been arrested on Saturday in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district. According to police, the joint teams of Army's RR, 53 BN CRPF, SOG arrested the terror associates with arms and ammunition, as reported by news agency ANI.

Following interrogation, the arrested were identified as Sharafat Khan, Sajad Ahmad Shah, and Shahhid Ahmad Rather. The police claimed to have recovered two pistols, two magazines, five Chinese hand grenades, and a cash of Rs 3 lakh.

- It's a breaking story. More details awaited.

