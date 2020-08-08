Police close in on Lashkar-e-Taiba as Indpendence Day approaches

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Police close in on Lashkar-e-Taiba as Independence Day approaches (Image for representation)

Security forces and police in Jammu and Kashmir are closing in on Lashkar-e-Taiba and other terror outfits as the Independence Day approaches. Special Operations Group (SOG) of police in Jammu interrogated a man named Mudassir Farooq Bhat and obtained more information about Lashkar-e-Taiba.

As the police interrogated MF Bhat closely, the information he provided led to arrest of 5 people having links with Lashkar-E-Taiba.

Interrogation of Bhat revealed that he himself had links with Lashkar-E-Taiba.

"On further interrogation, we gathered more information from MF Bhat and arrested 5 other people associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba - Tauqir Ahmad Bhat, Asif Bhat, Khalid Latif Bhat, Gazi Iqbal & Tariq Hussain Mir," said Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu

Terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir have suffered a blow after abrogation of Aricle 370 last year. Security forces and police have nabbed and gunned down many terrorists. The terror outfits are finding it hard to regroup and restart their activities. Jammu IG said that MF Bhat and five persons arrested were trying to restart Lashkar-E-Taiba's terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We don't have any specific information regarding any activity that they were planning on the 5th or 15th of August, but yes the attempt was to reactivate and probably, they were planning something bigger in future," said Mukesh Singh as he addressed the media.

