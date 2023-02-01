Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Jammu and Kashmir: Wussan Battalion riflewomen conduct patrolling in Ganderbal district.

Jammu and Kashmir news: The riflewomen of the Wussan Battalion carried out patrolling in the Chattergul area of Jammu and Kashmir. The main aim of the patrol was to ascertain the well being and health of the women living in the far flung areas.

The riflewomen who are trained as nursing assistants carried out health checkup of the elderly and the pregnant ladies of the area. They also spread awareness about the rising COVID cases in the valley and about the precautions that needs to be undertaken to curb the spread of the pandemic.

They interacted with the population of the area and also enquired about their well being.

The local females are happy with this initiative and praised the riflewomen for conducting such awareness programmes while providing essential items through Khairiyat Patrols and they also promised to follow the protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the valley.

