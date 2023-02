Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jammu and Kashmir: 1 killed, 1 injured in deadly snow avalanche in Gulmarg

Jammu and Kashmir: A massive snow avalanche hit Afarwat hills at a famous ski resort in Gulmarg in Baramulla district on Wednesday, in which one person has been killed while another has been seriously injured.

Confirming the same, police said, "Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak Hapath Khud at famous ski resort in Gulmarg."

Rescue operations are underway to find the remaining people. "Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated," Gulmarg Police said.

Further details are awaited.

