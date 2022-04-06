Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: Teacher beats girl student for wearing tilak in Rajouri school, suspended.

Girl went to school wearing a tilak in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, said reports

The family of the Hindu girl alleged that their minor daughter was thrashed by her teacher

Rajouri News: A teacher was suspended for beating a girl student as she went to school wearing a tilak in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, reports said.

The family of the Hindu girl alleged that their minor daughter was thrashed by her teacher Nisar Ahmed after she arrived at the school with tilak on her forehead during the ongoing Navratri.

Taking note of the allegations, the teacher was suspended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri. A probe has also been ordered over the incident.



The girl's father said such incidents will set a bad precedent as common people will fight over religion which will be bad for the society.

"I would like to say that if this kind of thing continues in the name of religion, we will all end up breaking each other's heads," he said.

