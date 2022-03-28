Madhya Pradesh: School van overturns in Ujjain; driver killed, 23 students injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION) "All 23 students are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," said officials

Highlights A school van turned turtle in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, killing its driver on the spot.

23 students were injured in the accident, police said, adding that all are undergoing treatment.

CM Chouhan expressed grief on driver's death, asked officials to arrange for treatment of students

A school van turned turtle on Monday morning in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, killing its driver on the spot and injuring all 23 students on board, a police official said.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vandana Chouhan said the school van, carrying 23 students of Motherland Public School under Neelganga police station limits, overturned on Pachkoshi road, killing driver Deepak Devda (27).

"All 23 students are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief on the death of the driver and directed the district administration to make arrangements for the treatment of the injured students.

