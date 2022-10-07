Friday, October 07, 2022
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Hybrid terrorist affiliated with LeT apprehended

Jammu and Kashmir: The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed.

Shopian
October 07, 2022
Image Source : SHOPIAN POLICE (TWITTER). Jammu and Kashmir: Hybrid terrorist Yawar Ahmed affiliated with LeT apprehended.

Highlights

  • A hybrid terrorist affiliated with proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba has been nabbed
  • The police also recovered arms and ammunition including a 9 mm Pistol from his possession
  • The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed

Jammu and Kashmir: A hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been apprehended, said Shopian police on Thursday (October 6).

The police also recovered arms and ammunition including a 9 mm Pistol from his possession. 

The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

