Jammu and Kashmir: Hybrid terrorist affiliated with LeT apprehended

Highlights
Jammu and Kashmir: A hybrid terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been apprehended, said Shopian police on Thursday (October 6).
The police also recovered arms and ammunition including a 9 mm Pistol from his possession.
The terrorist apprehended has been identified as Yawar Ahmed.
A case has been registered and an investigation has been taken up.
More details are awaited in this regard.
