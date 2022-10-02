Sunday, October 02, 2022
     
J-K: Cop dies in line of duty, CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in Pulwama

J-K: The police said reinforcements had been sent, and area was being cordoned off.

Published on: October 02, 2022 15:55 IST
J-K: A policeman was killed in the line of duty and a CRPF personnel was injured Sunday when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said reinforcements had been sent, and area was being cordoned off.  

More inputs are awaited. 

