J-K: Cop dies in line of duty, CRPF personnel injured in militant attack in Pulwama

J-K: A policeman was killed in the line of duty and a CRPF personnel was injured Sunday when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. "Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said reinforcements had been sent, and area was being cordoned off.

More inputs are awaited.

