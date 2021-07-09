Follow us on Image Source : PTI Army, police launch search ops in Jammu's Samba after locals report 'suspicious' activity

The security forces has launched a search operation in the Jatwal area of Samba district on Friday after receiving information of suspicious activity in the area.

"After locals informed of a suspicious person, search operation underway in Jatwal area of Samba," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The search operation is underway after security forces were apprised about the presence of suspicious persons with bags in the district.

Meanwhile, an encounter between terrorists and security forces is underway at the Redwani area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter was started at the Redwani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

"An encounter has started at the Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

ALSO READ: Gunfight breaks out at Kulgam in Kashmir

Latest India News