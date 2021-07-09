Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gunfight breaks out at Kulgam in Kashmir

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Redwani area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Friday.

"Encounter has started at Redwani area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

