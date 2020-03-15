4 militants killed by security forces in J&K's Anantnag

Image Source : PTI 4 militants killed by Indian forces in J&K's Anantnag

Four militants were killed on Sunday after a gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Watrigam village of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. Indian Army's joint team of 19 RR and SOG Anantnag had launched the search operation in Watergam village after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there.

The militants who were hiding, resorted firing on security personnel that triggered an encounter.

As of now, forces have been tightened in the area and cordoned off the spot.

However, the identification of the militants is yet to be ascertained.

