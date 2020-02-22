LeT associate arrested in Kashmir's Sopore

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a terrorist associate linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) in north Kashmir's Sopore. As per police records, Muzamil Ahmad War, a resident of Warpora in Sopore, was involved in assisting the active terrorists of the LeT operating in Sopore.

"It was found during the investigations that he was providing logistical support and shelter to the active terrorists of LeT operating in the areas of Sopore," police said.

According to police, incriminating material has been recovered from his possession.

"A case under the relevant sections of the law stands registered against him," a police officer said.

