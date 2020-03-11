Image Source : PTI 3 JeM associates arrested in Kashmir

Three associates of militants belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit have been arrested in central Budgam district in Jammu & Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Police officials said acting on specific information security forces including the J&K police, counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles and the CRPF arrested the three militant associates.

Sources said while two arrested persons had been identified as Dilawar Sofi and Sameer Yusuf, the identity of the third person was not being disclosed as he is a minor.

The two arrested persons belong to Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

"They were providing shelter and other support to the JeM militants. Incriminating material has been seized from their possession," the police said.

