Image Source : FILE NIA conducts raids on JeM militant in Kashmir (Representational image)

National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with the teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted raids at multiple locations at Pulwama in south Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, raids were carried out at the house of Zahid Ahmad, a militant of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) at Karimabad in Pulwama.

Raids were also conducted at several locations in Kakpora and Drubgam in Pulwama district.

The source said that the NIA also raided the residence of a civilian in south Kashmir.

The raids are taking place nearly a month after the NIA started investigating the Nagrota encounter case.

On January 31, three militants were killed and a policeman sustained injures in an encounter after the truck they were travelling in was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The driver of the truck transporting three foreign militants which was intercepted by police at Nagrota was identified as Sameer Dar, a resident of Pulwama, the cousin of Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Dar.

Three overground workers of militants including the driver and conductor were arrested.

After the encounter got over a large quantity of arms and ammunition including wireless sets and US made M4 carbine were recovered from the possession of slain militants.