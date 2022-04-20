Jahangirpuri clash LIVE updates: Delhi civic body to launch anti-encroachment drive shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A policeman interacts with residents in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi.

Highlights After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers will now be deployed in Delhi

North MCD will carry out a large scale anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Heavy police deployment is likely amid action illegal constructions

After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers will now be deployed in Delhi. Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday (April 20-21). Jahangirpuri is the same area where clashes broke out during a religious procession. NDMC has also asked for 400 personnel from the Delhi Police to "handle law and order" during the drive. North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that police deployment has been requested to avoid any mishap during the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. Singh said, "Illegal construction, encroachment on government land in Jahangirpuri will be removed today, April 20, by North MCD...To avoid any mishap in the area, especially in the wake of recent violence, we have also demanded police force (deployment)." Further, the Mayor said that the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to the North MCD saying that illegal encroachments on government property by "anti-social elements" (accused) of 'Shobha Yatra' incident in Jahangirpuri should be vacated and action be taken against them.

Also Read | Delhi violence: NSA slapped against 5 accused, one more arrested by police | 10 points ​

Also Read | OPINION | Jahangirpuri: Do not spread hatred and lies, let police finish its probe

Latest India News