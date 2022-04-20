Wednesday, April 20, 2022
     
  Jahangirpuri clash LIVE updates: Delhi civic body to launch anti-encroachment drive shortly
Jahangirpuri clash LIVE updates: Delhi civic body to launch anti-encroachment drive shortly

State BJP President Adesh Gupta wrote a letter to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the Mayor, appealing to take action against illegal construction and encroachment in Jahangirpuri area by running bulldozer on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Paras Bisht
New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2022 8:14 IST
Image Source : PTI

A policeman interacts with residents in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi.

 

  • After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers will now be deployed in Delhi
  • North MCD will carry out a large scale anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri
  • Heavy police deployment is likely amid action illegal constructions

After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers will now be deployed in Delhi. Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday (April 20-21). Jahangirpuri is the same area where clashes broke out during a religious procession. NDMC has also asked for 400 personnel from the Delhi Police to "handle law and order" during the drive.  North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that police deployment has been requested to avoid any mishap during the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. Singh said, "Illegal construction, encroachment on government land in Jahangirpuri will be removed today, April 20, by North MCD...To avoid any mishap in the area, especially in the wake of recent violence, we have also demanded police force (deployment)." Further, the Mayor said that the Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta had written to the North MCD saying that illegal encroachments on government property by "anti-social elements" (accused) of 'Shobha Yatra' incident in Jahangirpuri should be vacated and action be taken against them.

Also Read | Delhi violence: NSA slapped against 5 accused, one more arrested by police | 10 points ​

Also Read | OPINION | Jahangirpuri: Do not spread hatred and lies, let police finish its probe

 

Live updates :Jahangirpuri violence

  Apr 20, 2022 8:14 AM (IST)

    Bulldozers to raze encroachments in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

    After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers will now be deployed in Delhi also to raze illegal constructions in violence-hit Jahangirpuri.

    After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers will now be deployed in Delhi also to raze illegal constructions in violence-hit Jahangirpuri.

  Apr 20, 2022 8:09 AM (IST)

    Arms supplier, with over 60 cases against him, nabbed post encounter

    In a fresh development with the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi, police on Wednesday nabbed an arms supplier following a brief encounter in the area. According to the details provided by DCP Outer North, Brijender Yadav, the arms supplier has more than 60 cases registered against him. Read more 

     

