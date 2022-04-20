Jahangirpuri violence: Arms supplier, with over 60 previous cases against him, nabbed after brief encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jahangirpuri: Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession

Highlights The development was confirmed by DCP Outer North, Brijender Yadav

A National Commission for Minorities delegation had also visited Jahangirpuri to see the situation

The delegation had requested the administration to "quickly" nab the culprits of the violence

In a fresh development with the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi, police on Wednesday nabbed an arms supplier following a brief encounter in the area. According to the details provided by DCP Outer North, Brijender Yadav, the arms supplier has more than 60 cases registered against him.

Meanwhile, a National Commission for Minorities delegation led by chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura visited Delhi's Jahangirpuri where clashes erupted between members of two groups and called upon the administration to ensure that no innocent person is booked in the matter.

The delegation also requested the administration to "quickly" nab the culprits of the violence.

As per the statement of the National Commission for Minorities, the delegation was informed that "the third procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti which did not have the permission was being organised by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)/Bajrang Dal."

A clash between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

It was noted that eight of the nine persons injured during the incident were police personnel.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police had said the situation in Jahangirpuri was peaceful and talks are being held with the Aman committee.

A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident.

National Security Act (NSA) was imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri that erupted between members of two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

