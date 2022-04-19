Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jahangirpuri violence: 5 accused slapped with stringent NSA

Highlights Five of the accused arrested in the Delhi violence case, were slapped with NSA today.

The development came one day after Amit Shah directed the Delhi Police to take strict action.

One more accused, Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday imposed the National Security Act (NSA) against 5 rioters involved in causing clashes during the Hanuman Jayanti procession taken out on April 16 (Saturday). Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Monday directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence here, official sources said.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested one more accused Ghulam Rasool alias Gulli in the Jahangirpuri violence case.

Clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday in which eight policemen and a civilian were injured. The home minister directed the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved in the Jahangirpuri violence, sources said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday said 23 people belonging to two different communities have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. The investigation into the clashes has been handed over to the Crime Branch and 14 teams have been formed to take it forward.

Meanwhile, the situation in Jahangirpuri of northwest Delhi is heading towards normalcy amid heavy deployment of security personnel in the violence-hit area, police said on Tuesday. Some of the shops, mainly of grocery, in the streets, have opened and the movement of people is becoming normal, they said.

Over 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock. Besides, a total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed and drones are also being used in sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance, police said.

