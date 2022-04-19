Sophisticated pistol recovered from accused arrested for firing gunshots during Jahangirpuri violence

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A case has been registered against the accused, Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, under section 25 of the Arms Act.

Delhi Police on Monday recovered a sophisticated pistol from the 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly opening fire during the Jahangirpuri violence on April 16. A case has been registered against the accused, Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus, under section 25 of the Arms Act. "One sophisticated pistol was recovered from Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus's possession in connection with Jahangirpuri violence case. A case under section 25 Arms Act has been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North-West, Usha Rangnani informed. As per the DCP, the accused has disclosed that he had fired from his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the incident.

A video that the police said is circulating on social media, showed Sonu in a blue kurta opening fire during the incident. Earlier in the day, a team of police personnel had gone to Sonu's house for search and examination. "A video was being circulated on April 17 on social media showing a man (in blue kurta) opening fire during the violence in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. A police team had gone to his house in CD Park road in his search and for examination of his family members," said Rangnani. A total of 23 people have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended so far in connection with the incident in which nine people, including eight police personnel and a civilian, were injured. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, while addressing a press conference on Monday, assured that action will be taken against those found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion.

Two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - were sent to police custody till Wednesday by a Delhi Court today. Four other fresh accused of the incident were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. A day ago, during submission before the court, Delhi Police alleged that the main accused - Ansar and Aslam - got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and then they hatched this "conspiracy". Delhi Police also said, "We have to go through the CCTV footage, and identify others involved in this case." A total of 14 accused in the case were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday. Of these, two were Ansar and Aslam while the remaining 12 accused, produced before the court, were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Earlier, an altercation between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.

