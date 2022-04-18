Jahangirpuri clash: Petitions in SC seek NIA investigation into Delhi violence, court-monitored probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard at the entrance of a mosque after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

Jahangirpuri Violence: Two PIL's have been filed in the Supreme Court over investigaion of the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi. One PIL in Supreme Court sought handing over of investigation into riots to National Investigation Agency (NIA) to track involvement of ISIS, other terrorist outfits into the violence. The petionioner urged that clashes broke out in seven states during Hindu festivals of Ram Navami & Hanuman Jayanti. The PIL was filed by advocate Vineet Jindal.

Another petition was filed before the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognizance of the violence. Advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa asked the Supreme Court to exercise its epistolary jurisdiction and constitute a committee headed by a sitting judge of the top court, to conduct an impartial probe into the violence. "With this letter I beseech your lordship's attention in exercising epistolary jurisdiction, thereby constituting a committee headed by a sitting judge of this Court, to conduct an impartial probe into Jahangirpuri violence. At least, the scar as the instant one is somewhat remedied," the lawyer stated in the letter.

The letter stated that the "Delhi Police investigation so far, has been partial, communal and directly shielding perpetrators of the violence." The lawyer added that the role of the Delhi Police in the 2020 riots has belittled them and has weakened the faith of the people in them. The letter stated, "This court admonished Delhi Police in their failure to stop violence in 2020." This is the second time that riots have erupted in Delhi in two years, and on both occasions, members of the minority community are only to be blamed, he added.

Clashes broke out between two groups after stone-pelting incidents were reported in the Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening. Delhi Police has registered a case and started the investigation of the incident. Of the 20 accused persons arrested in the case, 14 were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday, which sent two prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - to police custody for one day. The remaining 12 were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

