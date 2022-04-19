Jahangirpuri violence main accused a BJP leader, alleges AAP MLA Atishi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi

Jahangirpuri latest news: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been accusing the BJP of the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri, has said that the mastermind of the violence was a saffron party's leader. AAP leader MLA Atishi alleged that Ansar, who has been named as the main accused in the violence case, is a BJP leader.

“The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots — Ansar — is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP’s candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP is behind the Jahangirpuri riots and it should apologise to the people of Delhi. BJP is a party of hooligans,” Atishi said in a tweet.

This comes at a time when the BJP, too, had alleged that the main accused had links with the AAP. “The mastermind of the attack… Ansar, has been found to be an AAP worker. There is evidence of this in the form of photos. Tahir Hussain, who was the mastermind of the 2020 Delhi riots, was also an AAP councillor. Is AAP running a riot factory?” alleged BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Communal clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri following a shobha yatra organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti on April 16.

