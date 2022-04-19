Amid raging Azan vs Hanuman Chalisa debate, CM Adityanath allows mikes at religious places in UP with a caveat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (CROPPED/FILE) Amid raging Azan vs Hanuman Chalisa debate, Adityanath allows mikes at religious places in UP with a caveat

Amid a raging controversy over the usage of loudspeakers at religious places, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that everyone has the freedom to follow his/her method of worship according to his religious ideology. He said that religious programmes and worship should be held at the designated place only and it should be ensured that no religious event takes place by disrupting traffic.

Regarding the mikes being used at religious places, he said, "Although mikes can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of the premises. Other people should not have any problem." The Chief Minister added that no new permission for the installation of mikes should be given.

Adityanath also directed the officials from the police station to ADG level to hold dialogues with religious leaders and eminent personalities within the next 24 hours to ensure peace during the upcoming festivals.

"No religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Before giving permission, an affidavit should be taken from the organiser regarding maintaining peace and harmony. Permission should be given to only those religious processions, which are traditional. New programmes should not be given unnecessary permission," he said.

Adityanath said that the safety of every single citizen in Uttar Pradesh is the primary responsibility of the government and the people. "All of us have to be alert and careful about this responsibility of ours," he said.

All necessary efforts should be made keeping in view the local needs so that every festival is held in peace and harmony, he said and called for stern action against those issuing mischievous statements.

"Those trying to vitiate the atmosphere should be dealt with strictly. There should be no place for such people in a civilised society," he said.

