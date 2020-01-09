ISIS terrorist arrested by Gujarat ATS in Vadodara

Image Source : INDIA TV Image for representation

Anti-Terrorism Squad of Gujarat Police has arrested a terrorist who was involved in establishing ISIS terrorist modules within the country. The terrorist named Zafar Ali has been arrested from Gorva Circle in Vadodara. Ali is wanted in Tamil Nadu. Earlier today, Delhi Police arrested three ISIS terrorists who were planning to carry out terrorist activities in New Delhi, National Capital Region and Uttar Pradesh. Zafar Ali is connected with the module these three terrorists were trying to set up.

Zafar Ali is also wanted in Tamil Nadu. He had escaped the state along with 6 of his accomplices. Since he is associated with terrorist module in New Delhi, Gujarat ATS will hand him over to Delhi Police.

