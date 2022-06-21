International Yoga Day 2022: No entry fee at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Agra: Women perform yoga asanas on the bank of the Yamuna river, behind the Taj Mahal

International Yoga Day 2022: On the ocassion of 8th International Yoga Day today, entry fee will not be charged from visitors at Agra's famous monuments: Agra Fort and Taj Mahal. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials made the announcement on Monday.

Superintending Archaeologist of ASI (Agra Circle) Rajkumar Patel told PTI, "On the occasion of International Yoga Day, there will be free entry tickets for tourists at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments in Agra Circle and across India. The entry will be free for the entire day for all tourists, Indians and foreigners."

Meanwhile, district officials said Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will perform yoga with a large number of people from all sections of the society at 'Panch Mahal' in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

June 21 is observed as the International Day of Yoga every year since 2015. As India marks its 75th year of Independence, the International Yoga Day celebration will be an even more special event this year with grand celebrations.

Celebrations will be held across the world in a grand manner completely embedding it with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations.

