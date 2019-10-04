Mumbai family court grants divorce to Indrani, Peter Mukerjea

Image Source : PTI Peter and Indrani Mukerjea granted divorce by Mumbai court

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his estranged wife Indrani have been granted divorce by a Mumbai court after their mutual consent. Peter and Indrani are facing trial in the Sheena Bora murder case. Indrani Mukerjea had announced her decision to get a divorce from Peter in January 2017.

Indrani, also a former media executive, had served Peter Mukerjea a notice for divorce on the grounds that their marriage had "irretrievably broken down" and there was no chance of reconciliation. Indrani (47) and Peter Mukerjea (65) had got married in 2002.

Both are accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and are in jail under judicial custody since their arrest in 2015. While Indrani is lodged in Byculla women's prison, Peter Mukerjea has been kept at the nearby Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai.

The duo had moved the family court in suburban Bandra in September last year, seeking divorce by mutual consent. Their divorce settlement included division of assets, including their properties in Spain and London, bank deposits and other investments.

The court had scheduled the hearing in their divorce case after six months as per procedure to give the two time for reconciliation which, however, did not happen.

After more than a year, the divorce has finally come through. Advocate Sushmita Nair who represents Peter said, "Peter had fallen severely ill in-between and that is why it was delayed. When he regained his health, the consent terms were completed and the procedure could be completed."

Peter is said to have given much of his assets to Indrani to end the relationship. Indrani had been married to Sanjeev Khanna from Kolkata before that and had a daughter, Vidhie.

The girl was adopted by Peter married Indrani. Peter had two boys - Rahul and Rabin - from his previous marriage.

Sheena Bora, 24, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, was killed in April 2012 and her body dumped in the adjoining Raigad district.

The murder came to light in August 2015 after the Mukerjeas' former driver Shyamvar Rai spilled the beans when he was arrested in another case.

Indrani Mukerjea is facing a murder charge, while Peter Mukerjea has been accused of being part of the conspiracy to kill Sheena.

