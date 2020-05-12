Image Source : PTI 81 new COVID-19 cases in Indore, district tally rises to 2,016

With 81 new cases of coronavirus in Indore, the total number of cases in the district rose to 2,016 on Monday. According to Indore's Chief Medical Health Officer Praveen Jadia, 92 people have lost their lives so far.

The latest victim was a 67-year-old woman who died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on May 8, adding that she had co-morbid conditions like obesity, hypertension, thyroid and other ailments.

In the last 24 hours, 77 more people tested positive for the disease in the district, raising its tally from 1,858 to 1,935.Till now, 898 people have been discharged after recovery.

The virus fatality rate in the district, that falls under red zone and is the worst hit in the state, was 4.65 per cent as of Monday morning, as per data analysis.

The death rate has been falling since April 9, when it was at a high of 10.33 per cent. Curfew is clamped in the city limits and strict lockdown is being enforced elsewhere in the district since March 25 to contain the spread of the disease.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage