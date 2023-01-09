2 passengers on IndiGo flight arrested for consuming alcohol, creating ruckus onboard Delhi-Patna flight

Follow us on Image Source : INGIGO 2 passengers on IndiGo flight arrested in Patna for misbehaving with air hostess

Two passengers onboard a Patna-bound IndiGo flight were arrested on Monday as they created a ruckus mid-flight after consuming alcohol, airport authorities said. The incident took place on a Delhi-Patna flight.

According to the airport in charge, no incident of assault or molestation has been mentioned In the written complaint. The complaint had been filed by the manager of the airline stating that both passengers were in a drunken state.

Earlier, it had been claimed that the two passengers had molested the air hostess but such claims were dismissed by the manager of IndiGo.

Authorities have said that action will be taken against the accused under the Excise Act.

