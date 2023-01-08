Air India peeing case: Airline fell short of addressing situation, says Tata Group Chairman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Air India planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi

Air India peeing incident: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Sunday said that the incident has been a matter of personal anguish to him and his colleagues adding they fell short of addressing this situation the way it should've been.

"Incident on Air India flight AI102 on 26 Nov 2022, has been a matter of personal anguish to me & my colleagues at Air India. Air India’s response should've been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should've been," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.

"The Tata Group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature," N Chandrasekaran said.

Don't make captain, crew scapegoat in urinating incidence, say veteran pilots to Air India

A section of serving and retired pilots have strongly criticised the de-rostering of the captain and the crew of a New York-Delhi flight in which a male flier urinated on a female co-passenger in a drunken state.

On Saturday, Air India’s CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson issued a statement in which he said that four cabin crew and one pilot have been issued show cause notices and de-rostered pending investigation.

Wilson, in his statement, hasn’t specified any reason for taking action against all five of them.

In fact, his statement further shows that the airline was aware of the incident just a day after it took place on November 26 as he wrote, “Upon receipt of the complaint on November 27, Air India acknowledged receipt and commenced engaging in correspondence with the affected passenger’s family on November 30".

