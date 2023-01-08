Air India 'urinating' incident: Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assures speedy action against man

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Scindia said that speedy action will be taken against the man who urinated on a septuagenarian woman.

Air India 'urinating' incident: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that speedy action will be taken against the man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India airline last November. The accused, who has been arrested, urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

"Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings,” Scindia said. The carrier's CEO also issued an apology over the handling of the incident on Saturday.

Air India CEO reacts on peeing incident

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Saturday apologized for the incident that happened on his airline and said that the Tata Group-owned airline will review its policy on service of 'alcohol in flight.' Wilson further said that four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered in connection with the matter.

"Air India is deeply concerned about the in-flight instances where customers have suffered due to the condemnable acts of their co-passengers on our aircraft. We regret and are pained about these experiences," he said.

Father's reaction on son peeing onboard

The Father of Shankar Mishra came in strong defense of his son who has been accused of urinating on a septuagenarian woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. He termed the entire fiasco a 'false case.'

"False case. My son hadn't slept for 30-35 hrs. After dinner, he might've consumed the drink given by the crew & then slept. From what I understand, he was questioned by airline staff after he woke up," said Shankar Mishra's father.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Shankar Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. The Delhi Police arrested Mishra from Bengaluru after he was traced to the city through technical surveillance. A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mishra to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody. Mishra, who was working with the US multinational firm Wells Fargo in India, was also sacked by the company.

ALSO READ | Air India 'peeing' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Latest India News