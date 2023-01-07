Air India 'peeing' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shankar Mishra, main accused n the Air India 'peeing' incident.

Air India 'peeing' incident : Delhi court on Saturday denied police custody and sent Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on co-passenger mid-air on Air India flight, to 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier in the day, the main accused Shankar Mishra had been arrested by the Delhi police from Bengaluru. Mishra had urinated on the woman allegedly in an inebriated condition in the on November 26 last year.

Wells Fargo sacks Mishra for his conduct

It is worth mentioning that the major development came nearly two days after Police registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger.

Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California. The office of the accused is situated in Bengaluru and it was found during a preliminary investigation that he was working from home, the officer said.

Father denied allegations

While speaking to ANI, Shyam Mishra, father of the accused, refuted the claims and claimed his son was "being blackmailed". According to the father, the woman had demanded payment and was paid.

"She (victim) had demanded payment and it was made. Don't know what happened next. Must have demanded something that perhaps wasn't met that upset her. Perhaps there was blackmailing, there must be something," he said.

ALSO READ | Air India CEO apologises for urinating incidence, says, 'Crew, pilot de-rostered'

ALSO READ | Air India pax urinating case: 'My son had not slept for 30-35 hrs,' says father of Shankar Mishra

Latest India News