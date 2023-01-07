Air India pax urinating case: 'My son had not slept for 30-35 hrs,' says father of Shankar Mishra

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shyam Mishra, father of accused Shankar Mishra

Air India pax urinating case: Father of Shankar Mishra came in strong defense of his son who has been accused of urinating on a septuagenarian woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi and termed the entire fiasco was a 'false case'. Shankar Mishra, top post in the US financial services company Wells Fargo has been sacked and was holed up in Bengaluru ever since a lookout circular was issued. Mishra was later arrested by Delhi Police.

"False case. My son hadn't slept for 30-35 hrs. After dinner, he might've consumed the drink given by the crew & then slept. From what I understand, he was questioned by airline staff after he woke up," Shyam Mishra, father of the accused said. "I don't think he would do it. She (the victim) is a 72-year-old woman, she is like his mother. He (the accused, his son) is a 34-year-old man. How can he do it? He is married and has an 18-year-old daughter," he added.

Air India staff summoned

The Air India staff, including the pilot and co-pilot, were issued summons for Friday, but they didn't appear. Now, they have been summoned to the office of deputy commissioner of police (airport) on January 7, the sources said on Friday. Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger.

Crew made me negotiate with perpetrator

The woman who complained about a male co-passenger urinating on her during an Air India flight on November 26 last year had informed the crew that she did not want to see his face and was "stunned" when the offender was brought before her and he "started crying and profusely apologising". The woman alleged that despite her unwillingness, she was forced to confront the accused and negotiate with him, further disorienting her, according to the FIR registered on Wednesday based on her complaint to Air India.

