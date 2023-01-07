Air India CEO apologises for urinating incidence, says, 'Crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Air India CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Saturday said that the Tata Group-owned airline is going to review its policy on service of 'alcohol in flight.' Wilson also apologised for a flyer urinating on a fellow female passenger on a flight from New York in November, and added that four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered.

Facing backlash for the handling of the incident, Wilson in a statement said the airline could have handled the issue better and promised a robust reporting system of unruly behaviour and a system of reporting such incidents.

'Matter could have been handled better'

"Air India is deeply concerned about the in-flight instances where customers have suffered due to the condemnable acts of their co-passengers on our aircraft. We regret and are pained about these experiences," he said. "Air India acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground and is committed to taking action."

On Saturday, the CEO said upon receipt of the complaint on November 27, Air India "acknowledged receipt and commenced engaging in correspondence with the affected passenger's family on November 30; commenced a refund of the ticket on December 2, with receipt of funds acknowledged by the victim's family on December 16; and initiated the DGCA-prescribed 'Internal Committee', tasked with assessing incidents and which comprises a retired judge, a representative from a passengers' association, and a representative from another Indian commercial airline, on December 10."

