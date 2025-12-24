Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vijay Hazare Trophy live: Where to watch VHT live on TV and stream online? Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will make rare domestic appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 24. Both stars, featuring for Delhi and Mumbai respectively, aim to carry their strong ODI form into the tournament. Check where to watch VHT live on TV and stream online.

New Delhi:

In a rare domestic appearance, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two of India's biggest cricketing stars, are set to make their return to the 50-over format as the Vijay Hazare Trophy kicks off on December 24. Both players, who now focus solely on limited-overs formats for India, will take part in the country’s premier domestic competition, offering fans an exciting opportunity to see their idols live in action.

As per a new directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), centrally contracted players must feature in at least two domestic matches this season. This initiative will ensure that the likes of Kohli and Rohit make their mark in the domestic circuit, much to the delight of fans eager to watch them play at the local level.

Notably, Kohli will play for Delhi, led by Rishabh Pant, in a match against Andhra Pradesh at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Originally slated to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the match was moved to the Centre of Excellence after the venue was not cleared to host the fixture.

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma will represent Mumbai, led by Shardul Thakur, in their encounter with Sikkim at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Both Kohli and Rohit are in strong form in One Day Internationals and will look to carry that momentum into the domestic tournament. However, they face slightly different playing conditions than they are accustomed to. Domestic matches are set to begin at 9:30 am, a much earlier start compared to the 1:30 pm starts for international matches. This change in timing will likely affect the playing conditions, particularly for top-order batters, who will have to adjust to the morning conditions.

Where to watch Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Much to the disappointment of the fans, the match between Delhi and Andhra, where Virat will mark his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 15 years, won’t be broadcast or streamed live. The same can be applied when Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai takes on Sikkim in Jaipur.

Vijay Hazare Trophy on TV and streaming

The Star Sports Network will broadcast a couple of selective matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with live streaming of these games available on JioHotstar.