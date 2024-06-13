Indian Naval couple successfully scale world's highest free-standing mountain Mt Kilimanjaro

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INDIANNAVY Naval couple Surg Commodore (Cmde) Diviya Gautam and Cmde Gaurav Gautam (retd).

New Delhi: Indian Naval couple successfully scaled the world's Highest free-standing mountain and Africa's highest mountain t Kilimanjaro at a height of 19341 feet in Tanzania. A mountain climbing certificate was also issued to the couple.

The Indian Navy congratulated Cmde Diviya Gautam and Cmde Gaurav Gautam (retd) on accomplishing the feat on Thursday. "Indian Navy congratulates the Naval couple of Surg Cmde Diviya Gautam & Cmde Gaurav Gautam (retd) on successfully scaling the world's Highest Free Standing mountain & Africa's Highest mountain, Mt Kilimanjaro at a height of 19341 ft," the Navy Spokesperson said.

The Indian Navy said that this feat accomplished by a serving woman officer of the Indian Navy for the first time is noteworthy.

About Mt Kilimanjaro

Located in Tanzania, Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s tallest mountain at about 5,895 meters (19,340 feet). It is the largest free-standing mountain rise in the world, meaning it is not part of a mountain range.

With its snow-capped peak, the Kilimanjaro is a superlative natural phenomenon, standing in isolation above the surrounding plains overlooking the savannah.

It has three main volcanic peaks, Kibo, Mawenzi, and Shira. With its snow-capped peak and glaciers, it is the highest mountain in Africa. The mountain has five main vegetation zones from the lowest to the highest point: Lower slopes, montane forest, heath and moorland, alpine desert and summit. The whole mountain including the montane forest belt is very rich in species, in particular mammals, many of them endangered species. For this combination of features but mostly its height, its physical form and snow cap and its isolation above the surrounding plains, Mount Kilimanjaro is considered an outstanding example of a superlative natural phenomenon.

