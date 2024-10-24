Congress announces candidates for assembly bypolls in Karnataka, Assam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

Congress on Wednesday released a list of candidates for the assembly bypolls in Karnataka and Assam. The list comprises candidates' names on two seats in Karnataka and one in Assam. According to the latest seat, the grand old party has fielded Jayanta Borah from Assam's Behali assembly seat.

Notably, Behali is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. The seat was held by BJP's Ranjit Dutta, who upon becoming Lok Sabha MP, vacated the seat. The BJP has fielded Diganta Ghatowar from the seat. The contest has become interesting as Borah had contested as an independent candidate from the constituency in the 2021 assembly elections and secured second place.

Assembly bypolls in Karnataka

In Karnataka, the Congress has announced candidates for two seats namely, Sandur (ST) and Channapatna. From Sandur, Congress has declared E Annapurna as its candidate while from Channapatna, it has fielded CP Yogeshwar who left BJP and joined the Congress party on Wednesday.

Former BJP leader CP Yogeshwara joined the Congress party on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to Congress and explaining that his decision was driven by the BJP's alliance with Janta Dal (Secular) hindering his 'political development'. Yogeshwara said, "I thank DK Suresh for bringing me to the Congress party. I started my politics with the Congress party. I left the Congress party and went to the BJP Party and now I have come back to the Congress party. I have joined the Congress party as my political development has become a problem after the BJP-JDS party united." CP Yogeshwara is a five-time former MLA from Channapatna, the seat vacated by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy after he won the Lok Sabha polls. The JDS will field a candidate for the seat on behalf of the NDA, forcing Yogeshwar to seek refuge in the Congress.

