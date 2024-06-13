Ajit Doval gets third term as NSA, PK Mishra to continue as PM Modi's Principal Secretary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Principal Secretary to PM Modi PK Mishra

Ajit Doval has been appointed as the National Security Advisor for the third straight term in the Narendra Modi government. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further orders, an official order said. PK Mishra, IAS (Retired), will continue to be the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary. Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Dr PK Mishra, lAS (Retired) as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister with effect from 10.06.2024. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders whichever is earlier. During the term of his office, he will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence.

Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor were appointed as Advisors to the Prime Minister, in the Prime Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, for a period of two years with effect from 10.06.2024 or until further orders whichever is earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval, IPS (Retired) as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06. 2024," said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

During the term of his office, Doval will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence, it said, adding the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified separately.

Doval has been the NSA since the first term of PM Modi when he came to power in 2014. He was reappointed at the office in 2019 when the BJP returned with bigger majority. He has been assigned with the responsibility once again in 2024.