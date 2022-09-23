Friday, September 23, 2022
     
India's caution to students, nationals in Canada amid sharp rise in 'hate crime' incidents

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Sri Lasya | New Delhi
Published on: September 23, 2022 15:48 IST
Image Source : PTI Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in, the ministry said.

India on Friday advised students and its nationals who are travelling to, or living in Canada to exercise due caution and remain vigilant in view of the "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities" in the country.

"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an advisory. 

"The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada," the MEA added.  

The MEA also said the High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action, the release said.

"In view of the increasing incidents of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel or education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant", the advisory said.

Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in, the ministry said.

The registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency, it added. 

