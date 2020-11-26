Image Source : PTI India reports 44,489 new Covid cases and 524 deaths in a day

India on Thursday reported 44,489 new coronavirus cases, taking total number of cases in the country to 92,66,706. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,52,344 active cases across the country, while 86,79,138 patients have been discharged. The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.39 lakh now.

Latest India News