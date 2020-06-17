Over 2,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day; India's coronavirus tally crosses 3.5 lakh

Image Source : PTI India's coronavirus cases surge past 3.5 lakh; death toll nears 12,000

The number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 3.5 lakh while the death toll nears in on 12,000. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 354,065 while the death toll has notched up to 11,903. The number of active cases in India has notched up to 115,227. The patients who have recovered after contracting the virus are also increasing on a daily basis. As per latest reports, as many as 186,945 people in India have recovered after testing COVID-19 positive. This has taken India's recovery rate to 52.79 per cent.

Over 2,000 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. Highest single day tally by far.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Confirmed cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 33 0 44 Andhra Pradesh 3244 3509 88 6841 Arunachal Pradesh 88 7 0 95 Assam 2145 2166 8 4319 Bihar 2093 4644 41 6778 Chandigarh 50 302 6 358 Chhattisgarh 736 1036 9 1781 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 36 9 0 45 Delhi 26351 16500 1837 44688 Goa 544 85 0 629 Gujarat 5962 17082 1533 24577 Haryana 4406 3748 118 8272 Himachal Pradesh 180 372 8 560 Jammu and Kashmir 2454 2781 63 5298 Jharkhand 709 1121 9 1839 Karnataka 2980 4456 94 7530 Kerala 1366 1236 20 2622 Ladakh 563 85 1 649 Madhya Pradesh 2455 8152 476 11083 Maharashtra 50057 57851 5537 113445 Manipur 341 159 0 500 Meghalaya 18 25 1 44 Mizoram 120 1 0 121 Nagaland 87 92 0 179 Odisha 1178 2974 11 4163 Puducherry 111 99 6 216 Punjab 838 2461 72 3371 Rajasthan 3059 9849 308 13216 Sikkim 66 4 0 70 Tamil Nadu 20709 26782 528 48019 Telangana 2188 3027 191 5406 Tripura 658 433 1 1092 Uttarakhand 701 1216 25 1942 Uttar Pradesh 5064 8610 417 14091 West Bengal 5386 6028 495 11909 Cases being reassigned to states 8273 8273 Total# 155227 186935 11903 354065

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage