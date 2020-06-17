Over 2,000 COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day; India's coronavirus tally crosses 3.5 lakh

The number of coronavirus cases in India has surged past 3.5 lakh while the death toll nears in on 12,000. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India's COVID-19 case tally stands at 354,065 while the death toll has notched up to 11,903. The number of active cases in India has notched up to 115,227. The patients who have recovered after contracting the virus are also increasing on a daily basis. As per latest reports, as many as 186,945 people in India have recovered after testing COVID-19 positive. This has taken India's recovery rate to 52.79 per cent.
Over 2,000 deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. Highest single day tally by far.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Confirmed cases
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|33
|0
|44
|Andhra Pradesh
|3244
|3509
|88
|6841
|Arunachal Pradesh
|88
|7
|0
|95
|Assam
|2145
|2166
|8
|4319
|Bihar
|2093
|4644
|41
|6778
|Chandigarh
|50
|302
|6
|358
|Chhattisgarh
|736
|1036
|9
|1781
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|36
|9
|0
|45
|Delhi
|26351
|16500
|1837
|44688
|Goa
|544
|85
|0
|629
|Gujarat
|5962
|17082
|1533
|24577
|Haryana
|4406
|3748
|118
|8272
|Himachal Pradesh
|180
|372
|8
|560
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2454
|2781
|63
|5298
|Jharkhand
|709
|1121
|9
|1839
|Karnataka
|2980
|4456
|94
|7530
|Kerala
|1366
|1236
|20
|2622
|Ladakh
|563
|85
|1
|649
|Madhya Pradesh
|2455
|8152
|476
|11083
|Maharashtra
|50057
|57851
|5537
|113445
|Manipur
|341
|159
|0
|500
|Meghalaya
|18
|25
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|120
|1
|0
|121
|Nagaland
|87
|92
|0
|179
|Odisha
|1178
|2974
|11
|4163
|Puducherry
|111
|99
|6
|216
|Punjab
|838
|2461
|72
|3371
|Rajasthan
|3059
|9849
|308
|13216
|Sikkim
|66
|4
|0
|70
|Tamil Nadu
|20709
|26782
|528
|48019
|Telangana
|2188
|3027
|191
|5406
|Tripura
|658
|433
|1
|1092
|Uttarakhand
|701
|1216
|25
|1942
|Uttar Pradesh
|5064
|8610
|417
|14091
|West Bengal
|5386
|6028
|495
|11909
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8273
|8273
|Total#
|155227
|186935
|11903
|354065