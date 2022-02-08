Follow us on Image Source : AP 'No compromise on territorial integrity': India lodges displeasure with Korean envoy over Hyundai Kashmir post

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday issued a formal response on the Hyundai Pakistan's social media post on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', and on the subsequent controversy surrounding it. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea was summoned by the MEA, after which, spokesperson Arindam Baghchi released a statement that read, "It was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise. We expected the Company (Hyundai) to take appropriate action to properly address these issues".

Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea H.E. Mr. Chung Eui-yong had called the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar this morning. He conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post.

An 'unauthorized' tweet had been circulated by South Korean motors Hyundai's Pakistani partner on Kashmir on Sunday. The company has expressed regret for the tweet and has got the offending post deleted, but not before it faced calls for a boycott of its cars and the Indian government curtly telling it to be more forceful in its unequivocal apology.

The statement released by MEA today also said, "India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors. But, it is also expected that such companies or their affiliates will refrain from false and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

In its defense, Hyundai Motor Company stressed that it has been investing in India for many decades and "remains strongly committed to Indian customers", it said, "We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity."

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 1.2 lakh employees.

