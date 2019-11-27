Hyderabad bus crushes TCS girl riding scooty | Tragic Video

A tragic moment of a Hyderabad RTC bus crushing a TCS girl riding scooty has been captured by a CCTV camera. The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was riding scooty on Banjara Hills, Road No. 12, Hyderabad.

As per reports, the driver of the bus was a temporary one, hired by the RTC. Sohini Saxena, the TCS girl, was a software engineer working in Hyderabad.

Angry over the accident, locals roughed up the driver and attacked the bus, damaging its window panes. Police rushed to scene and saved the driver.

Protestors alleged that the temporary drivers hired by RTC due to ongoing strike by the employees were responsible for accidents.

The accident occurred a day after the High Court took up hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the decision of authorities in entrusting RTC buses to unqualified and inexperienced drivers who are becoming responsible for road accidents during the strike by RTC employees.

