Image Source : TWITTER/PRAKASH JAVADEKAR Holistic Project Dolphin will be launched in another 15 days, says Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Monday that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will be launching a holistic Project Dolphin in another 15 days for conservation and protection of dolphins in rivers and oceans of India.

"As announced by PM @narendramodi ji on 74th IndependenceDay, @moefcc will be launching a holistic Project #Dolphin in another 15 days for the conservation and protection of the Dolphins in the rivers and in oceans of the country," tweeted Javadekar.

As announced by PM @narendramodi ji on #74thIndependenceDay , @moefcc will be launching a holistic Project #Dolphin in another 15 days for the conservation and protection of the #Dolphins in the rivers and in oceans of the country.@SuPriyoBabul @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/PfI5rVpx6I — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) August 17, 2020

"At the States Forest Minister's meeting stressed again that states should use CAMPA funds exclusively for afforestation and plantation. Emphasized that CAMPA funds is not to be used for payment of salary, travelling allowances, medicalexpenses,etc." he added.

More to follow.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage