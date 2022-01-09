Himachal imposes new restrictions as Covid cases rise; bans langars, community kitchens | Check guidelines

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A deserted road during Covid-19 induced curfew in Kullu.

Owing to the rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Himachal Pradesh government imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of the infection. In a fresh order released on Sunday, the state government imposed a total ban on langars, community kitchens, and dhaams in the state, along with religious places and places of worship.

The order also stated that all government offices will remain closed on weekends, and will work on weekdays with 50% staff capacity.

Check full guidelines here:

Follow Omicron LIVE updates HERE

The government also prohibited the gathering of more than 100 people for indoor and 300 people for outdoor academic, sport, cultural and political events. The restrictions, however, will not be applicable to offices dealing with emergency services. The state till January 8 has recorded 2,31,587 coronavirus cases, including 3,864 deaths.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a night curfew till further orders and shut the educational institutions till January 26. "All offices of government departments/ PSUs/ local bodies/ autonomous bodies, including the HP Secretariat, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and these offices will operate with 50 percent attendance on working days," the order issued by state Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said.

"These restrictions will not be on offices dealing with emergency or essential services such as health, police, fire, banks, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, telecom, excise, budget and related incident services/activities etc,” it added. Academic, sport, entertainment, cultural and political gatherings are permitted up to 50 percent of the capacity of venue, subject to a maximum of 100 people in indoor areas and 300 people in open spaces, it added. However, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh will issue separate orders with respect to judicial offices, it added.

ALSO READ: All educational institutes in Himachal to remain closed till Jan 26 amid Covid third wave | Details

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh: 23 students at Bilaspur school test Covid positive

Latest India News