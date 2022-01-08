All educational institutes in Himachal to remain closed till January 26 amid Omicron surge. Check details

Highlights
The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced that all educational institutions will remain closed in the till January 26 in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.
The state government's order said that all nursing colleges and medical colleges will remain open.
Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 728 fresh COVID-19 cases, its biggest single-day jump in infections in the last several months, pushing the state's virus tally to 2,31,587, a health official said.
The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 3,864 as no new fatality linked to the disease was reported on Saturday.
